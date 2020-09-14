Amazon hiring 100,000 to meet online shopping surge

NEW YORK — Amazon will hire another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders.

The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. It said the jobs are not related to the typical holiday hiring.

The company, which has seen higher profits, already had to hire 175,000 people earlier this year to keep up with the rush of orders, and last week said it had 33,000 corporate and tech jobs it needed to fill.

This time around, Amazon said it needs the people at the 100 new warehouses, package sorting centers and other facilities it’s opening this month.

Alicia Boler Davis, who oversees the warehouses, says the company is offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses in some cities where it may be harder to fill positions, such as Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and Louisville, Kentucky. Starting pay is $15 an hour.

Verizon agrees to $6.9B deal for cellphone rival TracfoneVerizon, the country’s largest phone company, is buying prepaid phone seller Tracfone for up to $6.9 billion, expanding its low-income customer business.

Tracfone, a subsidiary of Mexico telecom giant America Movil, is the larges mobile reseller in the U.S., where it pays companies like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile a fee to use their cellphone communications network. Nearly two-thirds of Tracfone’s 21 million U.S. customers get their service through Verizon this approach.

Tracfone is a major provider of the U.S. Lifeline service, which discounts phone and internet service for low-income customers. Verizon said Monday that it would continue to offer Lifeline through Tracfone.

Verizon said it expects the deal to close in early 2021. Regulators must approve it.

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero charged with terrorism in RwandaKIGALI, Rwanda — A Rwandan court on Monday charged Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” with terrorism, complicity in murder and forming an armed rebel group.

Rusesabagina declined to respond to all 13 charges, saying some did not qualify as criminal offenses and saying that he denied the accusations when he was questioned by Rwandan investigators. The 66-year-old detainee asked to be released on bail, citing poor health that has caused him to be taken to hospital three times since he was bought to Rwanda.

Rusesabagina, credited with saving more than 1,000 lives during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, appeared in handcuffs in court in the capital for a pre-trial hearing, in which the prosecution requested court permission to continue detaining him until investigations are completed.

— Compiled From Wire Service