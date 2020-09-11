Saudi royals must answer questions in 9/11 lawsuit

NEW YORK — Two members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family will have to answer questions about the Sept. 11 attacks in what lawyers for victims call a turning point in a long-running lawsuit, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in a written ruling unsealed late Thursday ordered Saudi Arabia to make the royals — and other Saudi witnesses, including current and former government official — available for depositions.

It was unclear how and when the witnesses will be deposed, but the decision means “we can start uncovering what they know,” plaintiff’s attorney Jim Kreindler said Friday.

The members of the royal family include Prince Bandar bin Sultan, who is a former intelligence chief in Saudi Arabia and was the kingdom’s U.S. ambassador from 1983 to 2005, court papers said.

Some relatives of Sept. 11 victims claim that agents of Saudi Arabia knowingly supported al-Qaida and its leader at the time, Osama bin Laden, before hijackers crashed planes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. The nearly 3,000 deaths were commemorated Friday on the 19th anniversary of the attacks. The families are seeking billions of dollars in damages.

The Saudi government has long denied involvement in the attacks.

Deadly floods threaten archaeological site in Sudan

CAIRO — Flash floods since late July have killed more than 100 people this summer and inundated over 100,000 houses in Sudan, threatening even a famous archaeological site near the capital of Khartoum and compounding the country’s already dire economic situation, officials said.

The floodwaters last week entered the ancient royal city of the Kushite kings known as the Island of Meroe, a UNESCO World Heritage site, said Abdel-Hai Abdel-Sawy, head of the archaeological exploration department at Sudan’s National Corporation of Antiquities and Museums.

The site — called the “Island of Meroe” because of its proximity to the Nile River — was the heartland of the Kingdom of Kush, a major power in the ancient world from the 8th century B.C. to the 4th century.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

Abdel-Sawy said Friday that parts of the ancient site, located 125 miles northeast of Khartoum, have become submerged. Workers have pumped the water and erected sandbag barricades to protect the site, he added.