Governor pressed to reopen cases of police shootings

BOSTON — Supporters of eight families whose loved ones have died at the hands of police in Massachusetts demonstrated in front of the Statehouse on Wednesday to press the governor to reopen past cases of what they call police brutality.

The families along with the organization Mass Action Against Police Brutality want Gov. Charlie Baker to assign a special prosecutor to look at the cases.

The protest is being held in solidarity and support of the family of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed last month in a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The incident sparked days of peaceful protests and violence.

“Many had given up on justice, but this movement has renewed people’s hopes that they can maybe now get some justice,” Brock Satter, an organizer for Mass Action Against Police Brutality, said at the rally.

Conference on transition held with junta leaders in MaliBAMAKO, Mali — Leaders of Mali’s military junta who deposed the West African country’s president last month are meeting with political parties and civil society groups to outline a transition to a civilian government and, ultimately, elections.

A group of mutinous soldiers forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign on Aug. 18.

The three-day conference beginning Thursday comes after regional leaders Monday warned the junta, known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, that it must designate a transitional civilian head of state by next week or face further sanctions from the 15-nation West African regional bloc.

The bloc, known as ECOWAS, has said that by Sept. 15 the junta should have installed transitional civilian leaders, a president and prime minister, who will lead the country to elections within one year.

Judge orders resumption of diversity visas after freeze

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to resume issuing diversity visas for immigrants from underrepresented countries — most from Africa — partially reversing a pandemic-related freeze on a wide range of immigrant and temporary visas.

The U.S. issues up to 55,000 visas a year to people from countries with low representation in the U.S., many in Africa. They are chosen from millions of applicants by lottery.

Winners who aren’t vetted for green cards at U.S. consulates lose their spots if they don’t have their visas in hand by Sept. 30 of the year they were chosen.

The State Department had issued about 12,000 diversity visas for the 2020 lottery when President Donald Trump announced the freeze in April, leaving about 43,000 winners still waiting, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

“To be clear, there is no statutory requirement that every available diversity visa be issued each year, ” Mehta wrote in an 85-page ruling Sept. 4 in Washington. “But that does not mean that the State Department could effectively extinguish the diversity program for a given year by simply sitting on its hands and letting all pending diversity visa applications time out.”

