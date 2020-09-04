Ex-Michigan governor latest

Republican to back Biden

LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder backed Joe Biden for president on Thursday, becoming the latest high-profile Republican to support the Democratic nominee over President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump has actually been leading the charge on incivility. The divisiveness in our nation has not been worse in our lifetimes,” Snyder told The Associated Press after he announced his decision in a USA Today op-ed. Biden, he said, is “a good, decent man. ... You can tell he’s a person of character that cares. We need to heal our country.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who endorsed Biden at the recent Democratic National Convention along with former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, is chairing the steering committee — comprising Snyder, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and at least 20 former members of Congress — that is part of coalition of Republicans and independents supporting Trump’s rival.

U.N. shifts peacekeeprs from securing refugee camps

JOHANNESBURG — The United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan said Friday it has begun withdrawing its troops and police from the civilian protection camps that began as a frantic experiment in the heat of civil war and still shelter more than 180,000 people two years after the conflict ended.

Those peacekeepers must shift to new hot spots where several hundred people have been killed this year in intercommunal violence, notably Jonglei state, U.N. special representative David Shearer told reporters.

No one will be forced to leave the camps, he said, adding that South Sudan’s government will take over responsibility for their security.

South Sudan’s five-year civil war killed nearly 400,000 people and erupted just two years after the world’s youngest country won independence from Sudan. As frightened civilians sought shelter, the U.N. in an unprecedented move threw open its gates and took them in.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services