Black journalist quits over rally headline in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Black journalist quit his job at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, daily newspaper after disputing a headline for a story about a rally organized by the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by a police officer.

Daniel Thompson resigned from his position as a digital editor at The Kenosha News after seeing the headline that was posted online for Saturday’s story. The headline read “Kenosha speaker: ’If you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours.”

Thompson, who attended the rally, said the headline did not reflect the messages of Blake’s family and other speakers at an event that featured remarks, songs and a peaceful march. Thompson, who said he was the only Black full-time journalist on staff, called the headline dangerous as tensions remained high in the city.

In an email to The Associated Press, the newspaper’s top editor, Bob Heisse, said the story was a “late sidebar” to the newspaper’s main protest story, and was published only online.

N.Y. officers in suffocation death of arrestee suspended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The mayor of state’s third most populous city on Thursday suspended a group of police officers involved in the suffocation death of a Black man in March.

Daniel Prude, 41, known to his Chicago-based family as “Rell,” died March 30 when his family took him off life support, seven days after officers who encountered him running naked through the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced the suspension at a Thursday press conference.

“Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by the police department, our mental health care system, our society and he was failed by me,” Warren said.

She said the officers would still be paid because of contract rules.

U.S. suspends $130M in aid to Ethiopia over dam dispute

JOHANNESBURG — On the guidance of President Donald Trump, the State Department said Wednesday the U.S. is suspending some aid to Ethiopia over the “lack of progress” in the country’s talks with Egypt and Sudan over a massive, disputed dam project it is completing on the Nile River.

The dam dispute centers on two of Africa’s most populous and powerful nations, Ethiopia and Egypt, and some have feared it could lead to military conflict.

Ethiopia this week said it was asking the U.S. for clarification after a report arose about plans for the up to $130 million in aid cuts because of the dam dispute among the two nations and Sudan. The Foreign Policy article last week set off an uproar in Ethiopia, which sees the $4.6 billion dam as a source of national pride.