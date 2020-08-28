Japan prime minister cites health problem in plan to resign

TOKYO — Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said Friday he was stepping down because a chronic health problem had resurfaced. He told reporters that it was “gut wrenching” to leave many of his goals unfinished.

Abe has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment. Concerns about his health began this summer and grew this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups. He is now on a new treatment that requires IV injections, and decided to step down after treatment Monday, he said.

The 65-year-old prime minister, who has also served president of the Liberal Democratic Party since 2012, said his health problem was under control until earlier this year but was found to have worsened in June when he had an annual checkup. Abe, whose term ends in September 2021, is expected to stay on until a new party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament, a process which is expected to take several weeks.

Lord & Taylor closing remaining 38 stores, online operationNEW YORK — Lord & Taylor, one of the country’s oldest department store chains, is going out of business after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month. The retailer was sold just a year ago for $100 million to Le Tote, a San Francisco online clothing rental company, by Canadian parent Hudson’s Bay Co.

Lord & Taylor will permanently close its remaining 38 stores and shut down its website, the company said Thursday. It is currently holding going out of business sales in stores and online.

Founded as a dry goods store in 1826, Lord & Taylor has struggled for years as more people shop online and at other retailers. But the pandemic has changed the way people shop, accelerated the shift to online shopping, mostly to the benefit of big retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Last year, the chain closed its 11-story flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, which it owned for more than a century. Amazon.com, the online shopping giant, is turning the building into an office for its tech workers.