Exelon slated to close 2 nuclear power plants in Illinois

BYRON, Ill. — The owner of PECO is slated to shut down two nuclear plants in northern Illinois next year, resulting in the loss of up to 1,400 jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue, the power company said Thursday.

Exelon announced Thursday that it will close both the Byron Generating Station and the Dresden Generating Station next fall. The company also supplies power in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

In addition to employing more than 1,500 people full time, the two plants also generate millions of dollars in taxes and make charitable contributions to the two communities, the Rockford Register Star reported.

In Byron, Exelon pays $38 million a year in property taxes, according to Ogle County tax records. The station also provides more than $300,000 to local charities each year, the company said.

Ex-UAW president charged in federal corruption case

DETROIT — A former president of the United Auto Workers union was charged with corruption Thursday, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.

Dennis Williams is the 15th person to be charged in an investigation of the senior ranks of the venerable labor union. It has revealed crooked ties between officials and executives at Fiat Chrysler and luxuries rarely enjoyed by the UAW’s blue-collar members whose dues were squandered.

The charge against Williams of Corona, California, was filed in federal court in Detroit as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is likely.

He retired as UAW president in 2018, handing the reins to Gary Jones, who was promoted to the top job from the union’s St. Louis-area regional office. Jones pleaded guilty in June.

Liberian war crimes suspect arrested in London

LONDON — A man has been arrested in London on suspicion of war crimes relating to the first and second Liberian civil wars between 1989 and 2003, British police said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested the 45-year-old in southeast London and took him into custody at a police station. Officers were searching an address in southeast London, and inquiries are ongoing.

The man hasn’t been identified and no further details were immediately available.

The Liberian civil war raged from 1989 when Charles Taylor started an uprising in a bid to topple the government. A peace agreement led to the election of Taylor as president of Liberia in 1997, but a second civil war broke out in 1999. Taylor was forced into exile and later jailed for committing war crimes in neighboring Sierra Leone.

