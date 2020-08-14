Mozambique’s leader blames wealth-seekers for ‘war’

JOHANNESBURG — The “war” in northern Mozambique is the fault of people who want to divide the country for its wealth, President Filipe Nyusi said Friday during a visit to the region, days after Islamic extremists seized a key port.

The president’s comments, posted on social media, came after the latest brazen attack by the fighters who have terrorized gas-rich Cabo Delgado province since late 2017.

The top U.S. diplomat to Africa earlier this year said the extremists, who pledge allegiance to the Islamic State group, risk giving Mozambique “the type of threat that Boko Haram has become in Nigeria.”

The fighters have threatened both Mozambique’s government and the foreign companies such as ExxonMobil and Total that are investing billions of dollars in projects to produce liquefied natural gas from fields off the Indian Ocean coast.

The extremist attacks have surged this year, and more than 1,500 people have been killed since the insurgency first erupted, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Ex-police officer appeals sentence in neighbor’s murderAmber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man in his own apartment recently appealed her sentence.

Guyger was convicted of murder last October and is serving a 10-year prison sentence. Her defense team says there was insufficient evidence to convict

Guyger testified that on Sept. 6, 2018, she returned home from work and went to what she thought was her apartment. Instead, the off-duty officer who was still in her police uniform was actually in the apartment directly above hers, which belonged to Botham Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from St. Lucia.

Jean was on the couch, watching TV and eating ice cream when Guyger walked in and shot him, prosecutors said.

— Compiled From Wire Services