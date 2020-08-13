Michigan plans dedicated lanes for autonomous vehicles

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan and some private partners are taking steps toward building or assigning dedicated lanes for automated vehicles on a 40-mile stretch of highway between Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state officials announced the project Thursday afternoon near a former railroad station that Ford is renovating to house its autonomous vehicle operations in downtown Detroit. Ford is among nine autonomous vehicle and auto companies on an advisory board for the project.

Organizers say the project will begin with a two-year study to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used or new lanes need to be built, and that it is the first of its kind in the U.S.

Eventually, autonomous buses and shuttles would run along the Interstate 94 corridor, linking the University of Michigan to Detroit Metropolitan Airport and the city’s downtown. Much of the project will be bankrolled by companies funded by Google parent Alphabet Inc., which hopes to make money by duplicating the technology for other large metro areas.

University disarms campus police 2 years after fatal mishap

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland State University said Thursday it will disarm its campus police force, more than two years after officers from the department shot and killed a Black man who was trying to break up a fight close to campus.

The announcement came as Oregon’s largest city approaches 80 days of nightly protests following the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died after being pinned by the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer

Portland State President Stephen Percy said the decision to have officers patrol the campus unarmed is the first step in a broader policy to re-imagine safety at the state-funded university that has more than 26,000 students.

In June 2018, two campus officers fatally shot Jason Washington, a 45-year-old Navy veteran and employee of the U.S. Postal Service, near a bar near the campus.

At least 17 killed in political unrest in southern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — At least 17 people, including children, have been killed in southern Ethiopia during protests that followed the weekend arrests of local officials, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission confirmed Thursday.

Security forces met the protests with force after the arrests of Wolaita zone officials, the agency said.

Local activists told The Associated Press they suspected the death toll was even higher, with at least 34 people killed and more than 100 injured, almost all with gunshot wounds.

This is the latest unrest to challenge the political reforms of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as various communities seek greater autonomy in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services