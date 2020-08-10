Lebanese govt. resigns after Beirut blast

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s prime minister stepped down from his job Monday in the wake of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut that has triggered public outrage, saying he has come to the conclusion that corruption in the country is “bigger than the state.”

The move risks opening the way to dragged-out negotiations over a new Cabinet amid urgent calls for reform. It follows a weekend of anti-government protests after the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut’s port that decimated the facility and caused widespread destruction, killing at least 160 people and injuring about 6,000 others.

In a brief televised speech after three of his ministers resigned, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he and his government were stepping down.

“May God protect Lebanon,” he said, repeating the last phrase three times. As he spoke, protesters demonstrated in the streets near parliament for a third straight day.

Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon

SHANGHAI — Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken supporter of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, was arrested Monday along with his sons and several colleagues at the Apple Daily newspaper in a shocking assertion of China’s power over the city’s long-cherished media freedoms — and a chilling turning point for its independent journalists.

In a dramatic raid, more than 100 police officers swooped into the Apple Daily newsroom, cordoned off cubicles and rifled through papers on desks. Reporters were ordered to stand against a wall. “Stop filming!” an officer barked at one who continued to livestream the raid as it happened.

The arrest of Lai is the highest profile so far under a sweeping new national security law imposed by Beijing on semiautonomous Hong Kong. Lai, 71, was taken from his home with his sons and then marched through Apple Daily’s newsroom with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Agency in Ala. city segregated public housing

DECATUR, Ala. — A federal review found that a public housing authority in Alabama let white people live in riverfront towers with scenic views and other amenities while segregating Black people in another apartment development without the frills, a newspaper reported.

A Housing and Urban Development study determined that 94% of the Decatur Housing Authority’s units in two towers with views of the Tennessee River are occupied by white people, while all the units in a housing project farther from the river are occupied by Black people, The Decatur Daily reported.

