Canada plans retaliatory tariffs as U.S. revives import tax

TORONTO — Canada’s deputy prime minister said Friday that the country plans to impose $3.6 billion Canadian tariffs on U.S. imports in response to President Donald Trump saying the U.S. is reinstating a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the tariffs will match the U.S. ones dollar-for-dollar. Canada is considering imposing a tariff on dozens of products, including golf clubs, bicycles, refrigerators, washing machines and aluminum cans for beverages.

Trump originally imposed the tariffs on aluminum imports in 2018. He then lifted them last year on Canadian and Mexican metals to smooth the way for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. The new pact took effect July 1.

Trump said Thursday that he was re-implementing tariffs because there was a surge in aluminum exports from Canada to the U.S. in recent months, but industry organizations dispute that claim.

U.S. Senate race has interesting pairing in TennesseeNASHVILLE, Tenn. — The race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in November will feature a matchup between a Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump and a Black activist who pulled off an astonishing upset victory over the Democratic establishment’s choice — with a campaign war chest of less than $10,000.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty fended off a challenge from Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi in Thursday’s Republican primary, while Marquita Bradshaw handily defeated Army helicopter pilot James Mackler, who raised more than $2.1 million and drew endorsements from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

In July, Hagerty resigned from the board of a brokerage firm because the company expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services