Marines identify 9 soldiers killed in exercise in California
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified all nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast. Only one of their bodies was found, despite an intense days-long air and sea search.
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at Camp Pendleton, announced on Sunday that the others “presumed dead” are Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California.
They were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that was heading back to a Navy ship last Thursday after a routine training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile from Navy-owned San Clemente Island, off San Diego. Other assault vehicles quickly responded but couldn’t stop the 26-ton, tank-like vehicle from quickly sinking, said Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commander of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.
Seven other Marines were rescued from the water; two were in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.
The sunken craft, known as an AAV and one of 13 involved in the exercise, was designed to be naturally buoyant and had three water-tight hatches and two large troop hatches, Osterman said. The vehicles have been used since 1972.
Border wall builder wins new contract after pitch to Trump
HOUSTON — A construction company whose CEO has made direct appeals on Fox News to build President Donald Trump’s border wall won another major contract Monday, this time for nearly $300 million of new barriers in south Texas.
Fisher Industries was awarded a $289 million contract for 17 miles in Laredo, Texas, a border city of 250,000 people next to the Rio Grande, the river separating Texas and Mexico.
The North Dakota-based company had already received $1.7 billion in two contracts elsewhere on the border.
The announcement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection came the same day as a court-ordered inspection of a 3-mile section of private border wall further down the Rio Grande. Fisher Industries installed fencing 35 feet from the river, much closer than the government normally builds near the Rio Grande due to concerns about erosion and re-routing water in potential violation of treaties with Mexico.
Fisher built the fence — originally promoted by a fundraiser created by Trump supporters — as a showcase of his company’s wall technology for roughly $40 million. After initial reports of erosion this summer, Trump disavowed the project in a tweet and claimed it was done “to make me look bad.”
—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
