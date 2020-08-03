U.S. plans record borrowing of $947 billion to fill gap
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year’s second quarter.
Treasury officials also announced Monday that the government plans to borrow $1.22 trillion in the October-December period.
Those amounts include $1 trillion in expected borrowing to finance another economic stimulus package, which is tied up in negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.
The $947 billion in projected borrowing for the current quarter surpasses the old mark for the period of $530 billion set in 2008, when the government was having to spend large sums to deal with the 2008 financial crisis.
The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that the deficit for this year will soar to $3.7 trillion, far surpassing the previous record deficit of $1.4 trillion in 2009, the first time the shortfall for a single year topped $1 trillion.
Speedway gas stations sold for $21B to 7-Eleven owner
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The $21 billion sale of Speedway gas stations has bought Marathon Petroleum some breathing room as the global pandemic continues to quash travel and smother demand for gasoline and jet fuel.
The deal to sale to the 7-Eleven chain store owner comes just two days after Marathon announced the idling of refineries in New Mexico and California.
The sale bolsters Marathon’s cash reserves after it posted an $868 million second-quarter loss. The all-cash sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021 and comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement
The companies did not say how many Speedway stations were included in the agreement. Marathon lists more than 10,000 U.S. locations under Marathon, Speedway and Arco signs.
Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia return to talks over disputed dam
CAIRO — Three key Nile basin countries on Monday resumed their negotiations to resolve a years-long dispute over the operation and filling of a giant hydroelectric dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, officials said.
The talks came a day after tens of thousands of Ethiopians flooded the streets of their capital, Addis Ababa, in a government-backed rally to celebrate the first stage of the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam’s 74 billion-cubic-meter reservoir.
—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
Ethiopia’s announcement sparked fear and confusion downstream in Sudan and Egypt. Both Khartoum and Cairo have repeatedly rejected the filling of the massive reservoir without reaching a deal among the Nile basin countries.
Ethiopia says the dam will provide electricity to millions of its nearly 110 million citizens, help bring them out of poverty and also make the country a major power exporter.
—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.