Trump lawyers renew fight over tax records subpoena
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s lawyers filed fresh arguments Monday to try to block a criminal subpoena for his tax records, saying it was issued in bad faith, might have been politically motivated and calling it a harassment of the president.
Lawyers filed a rewritten lawsuit in Manhattan federal court to challenge the subpoena by a state prosecutor on grounds they believe conform with how the U.S. Supreme Court said the subpoena can be contested.
They asked a judge to declare it “invalid and unenforceable.”
The high court ruled earlier this month that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. could subpoena tax records from Trump’s accountant over his objections.
But the court said Trump could challenge the subpoena as improper just as anyone else can.
Trump’s lawyers had argued that the president could not be criminally investigated while he was in office.
Vance has sought the tax records for an eight-year period in part for a probe of how Trump’s then-personal lawyer arranged during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from airing claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. The president has denied the affairs.
Local leaders slam army, U.N. over massacre in CongoKINSHASA, Congo — Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups.
Local authorities have said a coalition of fighters loyal to an ex-Congolese army colonel set fire to villages and stole cattle on their way to the town of Kipupu in South Kivu province.
Fighting then raged there with Mai Mai militia members, with civilians caught in the middle. Community leaders initially said 43 people died in the July 16 attack, but they have revised that figure to more than 200.
They say the attack was carried out by ethnic Ngumino and Twigwaneho militias loyal to Michel Rukunda, a former colonel who defected from the military in January.
Eastern Congo has been wracked by violence from a myriad of armed groups for more than a quarter-century. While much of it has been linked to gaining control of the region’s vast mineral wealth, other tensions have stemmed from long-standing inter-communal disputes.
Tensions have been mounting since late last year in the highlands region of South Kivu over a plan to formalize a rural district known as Minembwe. A dispute over control of the area has led to waves of violence between ethnic militias.
— Compiled From Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.