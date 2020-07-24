House Democrats move to check Trump’s pardon power
WASHINGTON — House Democrats are trying to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers as they advance legislation that would discourage pardons for friends and family and prevent presidents from pardoning themselves.
While the bills are unlikely to pass the GOP-led Senate, Democrats said last week a response was necessary after Trump used his clemency power to aid allies he believes had been mistreated by the justice system, including longtime confidant Roger Stone. Trump this month commuted Stone’s prison sentence for crimes related to the Russia investigation.
The House Judiciary Committee is debating two bills and an amendment that would try to dissuade Trump or any future presidents from abusing their pardon powers.
One of the measures, by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., would clarify that promising or providing a pardon in return for a “thing of value” violates bribery laws. It would also require that Congress receive all of the case evidence when a president pardons or commutes in cases involving himself or his family, or those that involve lying to Congress.
The committee approved a second bill by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler that would suspend the statute of limitations for federal offenses committed by sitting presidents.
It also adopted an amendment to Schiff’s bill that would clarify a president cannot pardon himself or herself. Trump has said in the past that he has the “absolute right” to do that.
