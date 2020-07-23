Driver accused of hitting 2 protesters pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — A man accused of driving a car on to a closed Seattle freeway this month and hitting two protesters, killing one and seriously injuring the other, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
Dawit Kelete, 27, entered not guilty pleas to charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving in the July 4 collision that killed 24-year-old Summer Taylor, KING-TV reported. The other person who was hit, Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, is still hospitalized.
Kelete has been jailed since his arrest and the judge maintained bond at $1.2 million after his attorney entered the plea.
Kelete is accused of driving his Jaguar around vehicles parked on Interstate 5 to protect Black Lives Matter protesters on July 4. The car hit Taylor and Love and then left the scene before another driver blocked Kelete until police arrived, authorities said.
Groups sue to bar federal agents from protest duties
CHICAGO — A collection of Chicago activist groups want a judge to block federal agents sent to the city to combat violent crime from interfering in or policing protests, arguing in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the surge ordered by President Donald Trump will inhibit residents’ ability to hold demonstrations.
The suit names Attorney General William Barr along with the heads of other federal agencies whose agents are part of the surge plan announced at the White House on Wednesday. The announcement did little to calm some Chicago residents’ fear that the agents’ presence will lead to the violent clashes between demonstrators and federal agents seen in Portland.
The lawsuit also asks a judge to prevent agents in Chicago from making arrests or detaining people without probable cause, along with requiring agents to identify themselves and their agency and explain why someone is being arrested.
Negotiations resume as Mali’s political crisis deepens
BAMAKO, Mali — Regional mediators are stepping up efforts Thursday in Mali, where the political opposition has renewed its call for protests so that President Ibrahim Boubcar Keita leaves office three years before his final term ends.
The latest meetings come after Ivory Coast’s president arrived in the capital this week to try to salvage talks. Opposition leaders had rejected an earlier solution proposed by mediators from the 15-nation West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS.
The plan called for Keita to form a unity government and share power, but opposition leaders said the deal fell short because the president would get to remain in office, having been democratically elected in 2013 and re-elected five years later.
