Marriott will require guests to wear masks in public areas
Marriott hotels will require guests to wear masks in lobbies and other public spaces starting July 27.
The Maryland-based hotel giant — which has more than 7,300 hotels worldwide — has been requiring employees to wear masks for several months. But in a video message released Monday, CEO Arne Sorenson said the mandate is being extended to guests.
Marriott’s announcement follows guidelines for travelers issued last week by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, a trade group. Those guidelines call on guests to wear masks and practice social distancing in hotel common areas. They also ask guests to go without housekeeping during their stays and use contact-less check-in and checkout when possible.
Hyatt Hotels already require guests to wear masks in public areas in U.S. and Canadian hotels. Hilton said Monday it plans to require guests to wear masks, but it hasn’t released a start date.
Sheriff department veteran picked as new chief in Denver
DENVER — After previously looking to an outsider to address misconduct and excessive force allegations in its jails, Denver is hoping a longtime member of the sheriff’s department can help transform the troubled agency.
Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday named Elias Diggins, who has served at every level of the department over his 25 year career, as the city’s new sheriff, who is principally in charge of running the city’s two jails.
Diggins, who is Black and grew up in Denver, had served as interim sheriff following the departure of Gary Wilson and the hiring of Patrick Firman as sheriff. The city has been without a permanent sheriff since Firman, a longtime corrections official from northern Illinois, resigned in September. His departure followed the death of an inmate at the hands of deputies and a lawsuit filed over an inmate who gave birth in at the jail.
Egypt deployment in Libya risks clash with Turkey
CAIRO — Egypt’s parliament on Monday authorized the deployment of troops outside the country, a move that could escalate the spiraling war in Libya.
A troop deployment in Libya could bring Egypt and Turkey, close U.S. allies that support rival sides in the conflict, into direct confrontation.
President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has called the strategic coastal city of Sirte a “red line” and warned that any attack on the city, which sits near Libya’s main oil-export terminals and fields, would prompt Egypt to intervene to protect its western border.
Turkish-backed forces allied with the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli are mobilizing and have vowed to retake the Mediterranean city from rival forces commanded by Khalifa Hifter.
