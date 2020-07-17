U.S., Canada, Mexico borders to stay closed for travelers
WASHINGTON — The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential traffic until at least late August because of COVID-19.
Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said Thursday in announcing the extension that restrictions on cross-border traffic that have been in place since March have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The partial closure restricts crossing to commercial traffic, people returning to their home country and other travel deemed essential. It prohibits people from traveling between the countries for tourism or shopping, which is economically important to border communities.
The extension agreed to by the three countries would keep the border closed until Aug. 21. It comes as COVID-19 continues to surge in many parts of the U.S. and in Mexico.
California man gets life term for murder on train platform
OAKLAND, Calif. — A man convicted of fatally stabbing an 18-year-old woman at a San Francisco Bay Area train platform was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
An Alameda County Superior Court judge imposed the sentenced for John Lee Cowell Friday after hearing emotional statements by five members of Nia Wilson’s family.
The young woman was brutally slashed with a knife as she and her two sisters stepped off a Bay Area Rapid Transit train the night of July 22, 2018.
Wilson’s sister, Letifah, who suffered severe injuries to her neck but survived the attack, told Cowell she struggled to forgive Cowell for taking her younger sister’s life.
“You are inhuman…I can’t forgive you for that… I have to forgive you for the peace of my family,” she said.
—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
