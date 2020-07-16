Floyd family sues 4 charged in police-custody death
MINNEAPOLIS — George Floyd’s family filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death, alleging the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.
The lawsuit came the same day that members of a city charter commission took public comments on a proposal to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Many residents strongly favored putting the proposal to a citywide vote in November.
The civil rights lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, was announced by attorney Ben Crump and other lawyers representing Floyd’s family members. It seeks compensatory and special damages in an amount to be determined by a jury. It also asks for a receiver to be appointed to ensure that the city properly trains and supervises officers in the future.
U.S. moves to seize mansion of ex-Gambia dictator
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh used bribery proceeds and stolen government funds to buy a mansion in a suburb of Washington, D.C., U.S. authorities allege in a lawsuit seeking to seize the property.
The West African nation’s longtime dictator conspired to launder roughly $3.5 million in “corruption proceeds” through the purchase of a lavish home in Potomac, Maryland, the Justice Department said in a civil forfeiture complaint filed Wednesday.
Jammeh was 29 when he took power in a 1994 military coup. He ruled over Gambia for more than 22 years. He and his wife, Zineb Jammeh, fled into exile in Equatorial Guinea after he lost a December 2016 presidential election to Adama Barrow.
Jammeh acquired at least 281 properties during his time in office and operated more than 100 private bank accounts directly or through companies or foundations in which he has shares or an interest, according to the U.S. complaint.
France weighs legislation to return colonial-era relics
PARIS — The French government presented a draft law Wednesday that would enable France to return certain cultural artifacts taken from African countries during the colonial era. The proposed legislation centers only on objects from Benin and Senegal.
The law, which will go to Parliament for consideration, centers on the transfer of ownership of several African objects, including a saber loaned to Senegal last year.
The saber belonged to associates of El Hadj Omar Tall, a 19th century military leader and Muslim scholar who ruled a short-lived empire. France also pledged to return 26 objects that troops looted in 1892 from a royal palace in the West African nation of Benin.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
