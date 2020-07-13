Armed groups target protest camp for attack in Sudan

CAIRO — Sudanese armed groups on Monday attacked a protest camp in the war-scarred Darfur region, killing more than a dozen people, activists said, a day after security forces violently broke up another sit-in in the region.

Both protest camps in North Darfur province called for better security conditions and an end to attacks by government-sanctioned armed groups, according to a local organization that helps run displacement camps in the Darfur region.

Sudan’s transitional government is struggling to end decades-long rebellions in different areas of the country, including Darfur, where most people live in displaced and refugee camps. Longtime leader Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown in a popular uprising in April 2019, faces international charges of genocide and crimes against humanity over a scorched-earth campaign against rebels in Darfur in the 2000s.

The protesters, mostly internally displaced people and refugees, began their camps about a week ago outside the government buildings in the nearby towns of Kutum and Fata Borno.

American freed after being lured, held captive in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria — An American woman who was lured to Nigeria by a man she met on Facebook has been rescued after spending more than a year in captivity, authorities said.

Police spokesman Frank Mba said that the 34-year-old man had persuaded the woman to come to Nigeria “under the pretext of love and deceitfully married.” But he then held her captive in a hotel and extorted $48,000 from her.

“He also forcefully collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of 15 months,” Mba said.

The victim, a retired civil servant in the United States, was rescued by a Police Intelligence Response Team following information received from some Nigerians, he said.

Advocates push change to end citizen arrests in Georgia

ATLANTA — Civil rights groups called for Georgia lawmakers to repeal the state’s 19th-century citizen’s arrest law Monday, but some Republican lawmakers voiced concerns that without the law, property owners might not have the authority to detain thieves until police arrive.

The law came under fire after it was initially used as a justification for the white men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, near Brunswick in February. The law also factored into the claims last year by a white woman that she was justified in shooting a Black man in Clayton County. In both those cases, additional evidence has dispelled the notions that the shooters could use the law to justify their actions.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

Advocates say the law is steeped in racism and slavery, and was used to round up suspected escaped slaves and then as a justification for the lynching of African Americans.