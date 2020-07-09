Right group ties army to mass graves in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — At least 180 bodies were found in mass graves in northern Burkina Faso with evidence suggesting the government army was involved in large-scale executions turning the area into a “killing field,” Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.

The bodies of men were dumped in groups of up to 20 under bridges, in fields and in vacant lots, the rights group said in a new report. The killings took place between November and June, with the majority of the dead being found by residents within 3 miles of the government- controlled town of Djibo.

This is the latest in a string of growing accusations of extrajudicial killings by Burkina Faso’s military, which is struggling to stem jihadist violence that has displaced nearly 1 million people.

Virus outbreak at meat plants ravaged minority workersA new report studying the impact of the coronavirus on workers at meat processing plants has found that 87% of people infected were racial or ethnic minorities and that at least 86 workers have died.

The report released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases at 239 plants in 21 states. It offers perspective on how the virus devastated U.S. pork, beef and poultry processing plants, but the figures likely understate the problem as Iowa officials declined to participate in the study.

Iowa is the nation’s largest pork-producing state and saw severe coronavirus outbreaks at several huge processing plants.

The CDC report found 87% of coronavirus cases occurred among racial and ethnic minorities even though they made up 61% of the overall worker population. The data show 56% of coronavirus illnesses involved Hispanic workers, 19% were non-Hispanic Blacks and 12% were Asians. Just 13% of cases involved white workers, who made up 39% of the overall workforce studied.

Ivory Coast presidential race thrown into chaos with deathABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the presidential candidate of Ivory Coast’s ruling party, died Wednesday just days after returning from two months of medical treatment in France, where he previously had undergone a heart transplant.

His death throws the October presidential election into disarray, raising concerns about who now will represent the party of President Alassane Ouattara, who must step down after his second term and whose party has been in power since post-election violence a decade ago.

Coulibaly, 61, had not spoken publicly about why he went to France back in May. Many speculated that his health problems were related to his 2012 heart transplant.

-Compiled From Tribune Wire Services