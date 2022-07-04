Justices block DNA tests
in death row caseJACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that a death row inmate will not be allowed to seek additional DNA testing on crime scene evidence from the shooting deaths of two college students nearly 30 years ago.
Willie Jerome Manning, now 54, remains in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He was convicted in 1994 on two counts of capital murder in the December 1992 killings of Mississippi State University students Jon Steckler and Tiffany Miller in Oktibbeha County.
In 2013, shortly before Manning was scheduled to be executed, the U.S. Justice Department said there had been errors in FBI agents’ testimony about ballistics tests and hair analysis in the case. Manning’s attorneys asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to stop the lethal injection, and justices voted 8-1 to delay the execution to allow the testing of evidence.
Manning’s attorneys said they hoped DNA testing would exonerate their client, who has maintained his innocence. In 2014, they sent a rape kit, fingernail scrapings and other items to a laboratory. One of the attorneys, Rob Mink of Jackson, said the objective of the testing was to answer whether any DNA was attributable to Manning.
Court ruling impacts Massachusetts gun rulesBOSTON — Massachusetts police chiefs should no longer deny or impose restrictions on licenses to carry a gun just because the applicant doesn’t have a “good reason” to carry, the state’s attorney general said in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Attorney General Maura Healey released guidance Friday for police chiefs in the wake of the decision overturning a gun-permitting law in New York. Under that law, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense.
Healey’s guidance says that Massachusetts police chiefs can still find applicants ineligible for a license if they are a “prohibited person,” or if the chief deems the person unsuitable to carry a gun because they would pose a risk to public safety.
Police can also still ask applicants their reasons for applying for a license to carry. But they can no longer deny or restrict licenses because they believe the person doesn’t have a “good reason,” according to Healey’s office.
Police identify 2 men who died after shootingPHOENIX — Authorities have now identified two men who were fatally shot at a Phoenix bar and grill and said one of the victims was a security guard.
Phoenix police said 35-year-old Jordan Davis allegedly denied 34-year-old Daniel Stuart entry into the bar early Sunday.
That led to a physical altercation where Davis was allegedly shot by Stuart.
Police said a third person identified as another security guard at the bar allegedly returned fire with Davis at Stuart.
Police fatally shoot armed man
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas police officer has fatally shot a man armed with an edged weapon and a woman was found stabbed to death at the scene, authorities said Monday.
Metro Police said officers were initially called to the scene late Sunday night about an attempted suicide.
When police arrived around 11:30 p.m., they said an unresponsive woman was found inside a home along with the man with an edged weapon.
Officers said they told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
