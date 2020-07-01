Missing soldier case gets more intriguing with suicide

KILLEEN, Texas — The family of a soldier who has been missing since April believes partial remains that were found in Central Texas are her remains, the lawyer for her family said Wednesday, and the Army said it hds identified two suspects in her disappearance.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood, where she was based. The 20-year-old soldier’s car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were found in the room where she was working the day she disappeared.

The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command has yet to officially identify the remains, which were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood.

The Army said that one of the suspects was another Fort Hood soldier who reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday. The Texas Rangers have arrested a second suspect, the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

Funeral held for Black man found hanging from tree

LITTLEROCK, Calif. — A 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree at a park in Southern California was remembered Tuesday as a cheerful young man who loved music, sports, video games and spending time with family.

Relatives, friends and community members attended the funeral of Robert Fuller. A coroner says it appears he may have taken his own life, but family members and friends fear he might have been lynched.

Days after his death, more than 1,000 people turned out for a protest and memorial around the tree where the body was discovered about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

Belgium king’s letter regrets past colonial violence in Congo

BRUSSELS — Belgium confronted its colonial past and looked toward reconciliation Tuesday, with the king expressing regret for the violence carried out by the country when it ruled over what is now Congo. Later in the day, the bust of a former monarch held responsible for the death of millions of Africans was taken off public display.

As Belgium marked the 60th anniversary of the end of its colonial rule in Congo, King Philippe’s words had resounding significance since none of his predecessors went so far as to convey remorse.

In a letter to the Congolese president, Felix Tshisekedi, Philippe stopped short of issuing a formal apology, but proclaimed his “deepest regrets” for the “acts of violence and cruelty” and the “suffering and humiliation” inflicted on Belgian Congo.

The removal of King Leopold II’s statue took place only hours after Philippe’s letter was published. The monarch, who ruled Belgium from 1865-1909, plundered Congo as if it were his personal fiefdom, forcing many of its people into slavery to extract resources for his own profit.

