Critical post leads to resignation of mayor in Alabama

CARBON HILL, Ala. — A controversial Alabama mayor has resigned after posting disparaging comments about the University of Alabama football team voicing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers submitted his resignation to the city clerk on Saturday, news outlets reported. The council in the city of about 2,000 people outside Birmingham hasn’t approved it yet, but an emergency meeting will be held Wednesday.

A Facebook post from Chambers on Saturday, said he was selling his photos of of the Alabama football team and head coach Nick Saban because of their “sorry” political views. He said “the Tide is done in my opinion” over a video featuring the team readin “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter” essay.

Malawi swears in new president after election rerunBLANTYRE, Malawi — Lazarus Chakwera has been sworn in as Malawi’s new president Sunday after the announcement the previous night that he had won the southern African country’s rerun elections.

Chakwera is Malawi’s sixth president after winning the historic election held last week, the first time a court-overturned vote in Africa has resulted in the defeat of an incumbent leader.

Following a hard-fought campaign, Chakwera urged national reconciliation in his inaugural speech in the capital, Lilongwe, and spoke directly to supporters of defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika, who came to power in 2014.

“Perhaps the prospect of my presidency fills you with fear and grief. I want you to remember one thing, that this new Malawi is a home to you, too,” said Chakwera. “So long as I am its president it will be a home in which you, too, will prosper.”

Chakwera, 65, won with 58.57% of votes cast in beating Mutharika, according to official results from the Malawi Electoral Commission on Saturday night. There were night-long celebrations in the cities and towns across the country.

France shuts oldest nuclear plant in shift to renewables

PARIS — Nuclear workers lamented the switching off Monday of France’s oldest nuclear reactor, a closure celebrated by anti-nuclear campaigners.

The last of two 900-megawatt reactors at Fessenheim was being powered down and taken offline overnight, part of a policy shift to reduce France’s world-leading dependence on nuclear power.

The No. 1 reactor at the plant on the border with Germany was shut down in February by electricity giant EDF, which operates Fessenheim and France’s 18 other nuclear plants.

Under a strategy laid out in 2018 by President Emmanuel Macron, the nation’s energy is now shifting, with greater emphasis on renewables. By 2035, only half of France’s electricity to still come from nuclear.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services