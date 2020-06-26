Sheriff says Black man put photos in nooses at park

MILWAUKEE — The photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation, the Milwaukee County sheriff’s department said Friday.

The department decided against recommending charges, saying in a statement that it was “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.”

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

The photos were laminated and contained information describing the incident that led to each person’s death. Those depicted were Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin.

The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America, the sheriff’s department said.

Biracial women sue Belgium for crimes against humanity

BRUSSELS — Five mixed-race women born in Congo when the country was under Belgian rule who were taken away from their Black mothers have filed a lawsuit for crimes against humanity targeting the Belgian state.

With their claim, they hope Belgium will finally recognize its responsibility in the suffering endured by the thousands of mixed-race children, known as “métis, who were snatched away from families and placed in religious institutions and homes.

Last year, Belgium’s then-prime minister, Charles Michel, apologized to the métis children who were kidnapped toward the end of the colonization period in the 1940s and 1950s.

The five women, born between 1945 and 1950, filed their lawsuit as the Democratic Republic of Congo prepares to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence amid growing demands that Belgium reassess its colonial past.

— Compiled from Wire Services