U.S. officials add pregnant women in virus risk change

NEW YORK — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday revamped its list of which Americans are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, adding pregnant women and removing age alone as a factor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also changed the list of underlying conditions that make someone more susceptible to suffering and death. Sickle cell disease joined the list, for example. And the threshold for risky levels of obesity was lowered.

The changes didn’t include adding race as a risk factor for serious illness, despite accumulating evidence that Black people, Hispanics and Native Americans have higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death.

Agency officials said the update was prompted by medical studies published since CDC first started listing high-risk groups. They sought to publicize the information before Independence Day weekend, when many people may be tempted to go out and socialize.

Tanzanian gem miner hits jackpot with rare discovery

DODOMA, Tanzania — A small-scale miner in Tanzania has become an overnight millionaire after unearthing two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found.

The government bought the book-sized stones weighing 20 pounds and 11 pounds from miner Saniniu Laizer for $3.4 million.

Minerals Minister Doto Biteko said on state television Wednesday the government is buying the rare minerals, which are only found in the East African nation, for preservation.

Laizer said in a televised interview he plans to open a shopping mall and a school for his community.

“The money that I have received today, I will allocate it to more development activities,” he said.

Iconic Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy protection

Chuck E. Cheese — where kids could be kids while parents nursed headaches — is filing for bankruptcy protection.

The 43-year-old chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. But it said the prolonged closure of many outlets — numbering 734 restaurants in 47 states and 16 countries — due to virus restrictions led to Thursday’s Chapter 11 filing.

CEC Entertainment Inc. of Irving, Texas, listed nearly $2 billion in debt and $1.7 billion in assets in its bankruptcy petition, which was filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in southern Texas. Franchised locations aren’t included in the bankruptcy filing, the company said.

