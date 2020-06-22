Kobe Bryant’s high school footage set for July 23 auction

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s time in high school will be showcased when about 22 hours of footage of the late basketball star playing games and giving interviews will be sold on July 23 by the auction house Profiles in History.

The footage is from the media library of Stu Ross, who produced “High School Sports Show,” a syndicated weekly television series seen in 35 cities.

About 60% of the Bryant footage is of games involving the Lower Merion Aces from the Philadephia suburbs.

Ross’ library includes 130 hours and more than 700 athletes, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Ryan Braun, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal. The footage will be sold in one lot, and the auction house estimates the price will be $250,000 to $350,000.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, was killed along with his daughter and other passengers when a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in California. He was 41.

Man with Philly ties among 3 mourned in British town

LONDON — The English town of Reading mourned Monday for three people stabbed to death as they sat in a park in what is being treated as a terror attack, gathering for a moment of silence as police questioned the alleged lone attacker.

More than 100 students lit candles and laid flowers in memory of James Furlong, a history teacher in nearly Wokingham who was named as one of the victims. His friend, Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, was named by his family in Philadelphia as the second victim. The identity of the third victim has not been released.

The stabbing rampage took place Saturday evening as groups of people relaxed in Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people 40 miles west of London. A 25-year-old suspect is in custody but officials say the motive for the carnage is unclear.

Malawi voters return to polls after first election nullified

BLANTYRE, Malawi — Voters in Malawi will return to the polls Tuesday to elect a president after the courts nullified the results of the election held more than a year ago.

The Constitutional Court on Feb. 3 ordered that the election be held again, ruling that the first results were not valid because of widespread evidence of irregularities and vote tampering in the polls held in May 2019.

The court struck down the victory of incumbent President Peter Mutharika citing evidence of voting fraud. The ruling was upheld by the Malawi Supreme Court.

Some 6.8 million Malawians are eligible to cast ballots at more than 5,000 polling stations across the country.

— Compiled from Wire Services