U.S. blocks Bunrundi visas in dispute over deportations

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government said Friday that it has stopped issuing travel visas to people from Burundi because the country is not taking back citizens facing deportation from the United States.

Burundi was penalized with the visa restrictions because the government of the Central African nation has “denied or unreasonably delayed” issuing travel documents needed to repatriate its citizens, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The restrictions cover non-immigrant visas except those issued for government officials traveling on official business.

It comes a day after the African nation’s new leader, President Evariste Ndayishimiye, was sworn into office two months early following the abrupt death of his predecessor.

U.S. puts $20 million bounty on 2 Columbia rebel chiefsBOGOTA, Colombia — The United States is offering rewards of up to $10 million each for the arrests of two prominent Colombian rebels who were key figures in the nation’s historic peace process but have since returned to arms.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of State offered the prize Thursday for help in bringing Luciano Marín, alias Iván Márquez, and Seuxis Hernández, alias Jesús Santrich, to justice.

Both men had been given seats in Colombia’s congress and were active proponents of the 2016 accord ending Latin America’s longest-running conflict but fled amidst accusations that they had continued drug trafficking.

— Compiled from Wire Services