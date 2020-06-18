Poor People’s Campaign sets weekend virtual march

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Clergy and religious leaders are preparing to hold a virtual march Saturday to highlight the plight of Americans struggling with poverty.

Instead of assembling in camps near the National Mall — as protesters did in the wake of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s death in 1968, as part of the Poor People’s Campaign — this weekend’s gathering will offer poor people a chance to describe their lives, live-streamed to a national audience.

The digital gathering grew out of an original plan for a march in front of the White House this summer. That idea was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say speakers will range from poor coal miners from Kentucky to San Carlos Apache members from Arizona to residents of the Mississippi Delta.

Order removes Confederate portraits from U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she was ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy.

In a letter to the House clerk, Pelosi directed the immediate removal of portraits depicting the former speakers: Robert Hunter of Virginia, James Orr of South Carolina as well as Howell Cobb and Charles Crisp, both of Georgia. The portraits were to be removed later Thursday.

Calling the halls of Congress “the very heart of our democracy,″ Pelosi said, “There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.″

Earlier this month, the Democrat from California urged the removal of Confederate statues from the Capitol and the renaming of U.S. military bases that honor Confederate Army officers.

13 killed as landslide washes away homes in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — A landslide on the outskirts of Ivory Coast’s largest city Thursday killed at least 13 people after heavy rains swept away around 20 houses in the area, authorities said.

A search was underway in Anyama for those who remained missing, while meteorologists warned the risk of flooding remained high in Abidjan after several days of heavy rain.

On Sunday, a three-story building collapsed in Abatta Village, east of Abidjan, and storms were blamed for one death in Abobo.

Ivory Coast’s rainy season is known to be deadly in June, especially in informal settlements where there is poor storm drainage among homes often built quickly without zoning regulations.

