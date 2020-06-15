African-American reparation bill advances in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A proposal to establish a task force to study and prepare recommendations for how to give reparations to African Americans passed the California Assembly on Thursday.

The legislation advanced with a 56-5 vote as protests nationwide over police brutality re-energized the movement for racial justice and activists pressed for sweeping reforms. It is a top priority for California’s Legislative Black Caucus.

If the bill passes the Senate and is signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, eight people with backgrounds in racial justice reforms would lead a study into who would be eligible for compensation due to slavery and how it should be awarded.

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, a Democrat from San Diego, wrote the bill.

Black journalism group receives $100K donationThe National Association of Black Journalists and the NABJ Sports Task Force received a $100,000 contribution from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for its COVID-19 Relief Fund that assists journalists whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as state lockdowns have send unemployment soaring nationwide.

The donation was made in honor of two former Dallas Mavericks beat writers, Roger B. Brown and Martin McNeal, who each passed away recently.

“NABJ is excited to partner with Mark Cuban to help strengthen the industry by investing in Black journalists who are in transition during this critical time,” said NABJ President Dorothy Tucker.

Europe reopens borders but not to U.S., Asian touristsBERLIN — Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open borders to fellow Europeans after three months of coronavirus lockdowns — but even though Europeans love their summer vacations, it’s not clear how many are ready to travel again.

Tourists from the U.S., Asia, Latin America and the Middle East will just have to wait for now. Europe is expected to start opening up to some visitors from elsewhere next month, but details remain unclear.

The European Union home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, told member nations last week that they “should open up as soon as possible” and suggested Monday was a good date.

— Compiled from Wire Services

Many countries are doing just that, allowing travel from the EU, Britain and the rest of Europe’s usually passport-free Schengen travel area, which includes non-EU countries like Switzerland.

Europe’s reopening won’t be a repeat of the chaotic free-for-all in March when panicked, uncoordinated border closures caused traffic jams that stretched for miles. Still, it’s a complicated, shifting patchwork of different rules. And although touwrist regions are desperately counting on them, a lot of Europeans may decide to stay close to home this summer.