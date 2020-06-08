L.A. plans to drop curfew charges against thousands

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of Los Angeles protesters arrested for violating curfew and other police orders will not be charged with a crime, prosecutors said Monday as demonstrations persisted around California.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said his office will develop an alternative outside court that carries no punishment for those cited for violating curfew or failing to obey orders to leave demonstrations over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said she won’t file charges in protest misdemeanor cases from other parts of Los Angeles County.

The city had the largest number of the 10,000 protest arrests in the U.S. tracked by The Associated Press. Demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice have gripped the nation for days.

Publishing staffers organize ‘day of action’ against racismNEW YORK — As nationwide rallies against police violence and racism continue, book publishing employees are holding a “day of action” to support protesters and call attention to the industry’s lack of diversity.

Participants said in an email that the action was “in solidarity with the uprisings across the United States in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and others.

“We protest our industry’s role in systemic racism, its failure to hire and retain a significant number of Black employees or publish a significant number of Black authors, and its pursuit of profit through books that incite racism.”

Suggested actions include donating a day’s pay to anti-racism organizations, joining marches and promoting works by black authors. The initiative was an unusually public statement from an industry where until recently employee objections about diversity and other issues were made either anonymously or privately. The organizers of the initiative are five Farrar, Straus & Giroux staffers.

Bangladesh arrests 19 suspected of human traffickingDHAKA, Bangladesh — Authorities in Bangladesh have arrested at least 19 suspected people smugglers following the killings last month of 26 Bangladeshis in Libya who were trying to reach Europe illegally, police said Monday.

Detectives have arrested six people since Sunday in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, in connection with the migrant workers who were killed or injured in Libya, raising the total number of detained suspects to 19, said Abdul Baten, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

A series of arrests have been made in Dhaka and elsewhere in recent weeks, with Bangladesh’s police chief saying the people smugglers will not be spared.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services