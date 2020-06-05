Mexico reports one-day high of 1,092 coronavirus deaths

MEXICO CITY — The coronavirus toll in Mexico soared to a new daily high Wednesday, with the health department reporting 1,092 test-confirmed deaths — more than double the previous one-day record and in line with numbers in the United States and Brazil.

The announcement was an embarrassment for officials, who have consistently predicted that cases in Mexico were about to start leveling off. The country began a gradual re-opening of industrial and business activity Monday.

Mexico has largely seen daily death tolls of 300 to 400, after seeing the previous one-day high of 501 deaths May 26.

The number of new confirmed cases rose by 3,912, pushing Mexico’s total for the pandemic into six figures, at 101,238. But Mexico has performed very little testing — about 250,000 tests in a country of 125 million people — and officials acknowledge that the actual number of cases is probably many times higher.

Louisville mayor orders review of police after fatal shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city plans to reach out for an independent review of its police department amid protests that erupted over the deaths of black people during encounters with police, the mayor said.

Officials plan to hire an outside group to perform a “comprehensive, top-to-bottom” review of the police department, Mayor Greg Fischer said last week.

The evaluation comes two days after the shooting death of a black man as police and National Guard soldiers tried to enforce a curfew. The police chief was fired after it came to light that officers involved in the shooting failed to activate their body cameras.

The city has been hit by days of protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed in her home in Louisville in March. The 26-year-old EMT was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door while attempting to enforce a search warrant..

— Compiled from Wire Services