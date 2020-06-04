Miami coach mourns death of good friend during protest

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ roiling emotions of late regarding social injustice were compounded with the death of Chris Beaty, a good friend who was fatally shot after violence erupted during a weekend protest in Indianapolis.

Beaty, 38, was a business owner in Indianapolis, a former Indiana University football player, and the ex-teammate of a Dolphins assistant coach. He was hit multiple times during a shooting at a downtown intersection on Saturday night. Police have made no arrests in the killing.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“This guy was an incredible human being,” Flores said Thursday. “It’s sad. It’s just another tragedy that we’re dealing with. Hopefully we can learn from it and make the necessary changes so these things don’t happen again.”

Flores, one of the NFL’s three black coaches, has lamented a lack of outrage by “people of influence” regarding George Floyd’s police-custody death in Minneapolis other recent killings of blacks that have raised racial tensions in the United States.

Flores said he supports the right of his players to protest on social media or in the streets, although he stressed the need to be careful.

Charges dropped against teen after review of arrest videoSAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s district attorney has dropped charges against a black teenager whose arrest by officers was caught on video and has drawn comparisons to the George Floyd case in Minnesota.

Kajon Busby, 19, was charged with misdemeanor crimes of criminal threats and resisting arrest, stemming from a Jan. 25 incident in which Busby was taken to the ground and handcuffed by several officers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

A bystander video posted on social media last week shows a female officer pressing her knee to Busby’s neck while he’s on his stomach. Police also released body camera footage of the arrest, and a separate clip that synced different body camera angles with the bystander video.

“After reviewing all that, I decided the case should be dismissed in full,” Boudin said in a Tuesday interview with the newspaper. “I went into court Monday morning and did that myself.”

France court approves extradition of genocide suspectPARIS — A French court on Wednesday approved the extradition of Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to a United Nations tribunal.

But Kabuga’s lawyers have asked another court to examine the decision, meaning that he will remain on French soil for at least 10 days and possibly months.

Kabuga, 87, was arrested in May in Paris after 25 years on the run. He was one of the most wanted fugitives in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide. He is accused of equipping militias in the genocide that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.

— Compiled from Wire Services