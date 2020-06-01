Baltimore officer suspended

over knock-out punch

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer has been suspended after video shows him punching a woman and knocking her out after she confronted another officer.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The police department said Saturday that Commissioner Michael Harrison has also ordered an investigation of the incident that occurred as police presence was beefed up as a result of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The video, posted on social media, shows a black woman confronting a white police sergeant in a downtown intersection Friday night. When the sergeant grabs the woman’s arm, she strikes the sergeant twice on his head.

It was then that another officer, who is black, coldcocks the woman from behind and appears to knock her out cold.

Police said the woman was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment. On Saturday police said the woman was released from the hospital and taken to Central Booking for processing. Her name was not released.

Democrats kicks off first big virtual convention in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrats held their first large-scale virtual convention sMonday in Texas as plans for a traditional national convention this summer remain unsettled because of the coronavirus.

Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were among the scheduled speakers in Texas.

Texas Democrats scrapped plans for an in-person convention in San Antonio because of the pandemic. Regardless, they hope the virtual gathering will serve as a springboard toward November, when Democrats have a rare shot at reclaiming power in Texas. Big gains in 2018 have put them within nine seats of flipping the Texas House for the first time in two decades.

The two Democrats in a July primary runoff to challenge Republican Sen. John Cornyn — Air Force veteran M.J. Hegar and state Sen. Royce West — will also debate Saturday.

The Democratic National Convention, set for Milwaukee, has delayed their convention from July until August but are open to the idea of it unfolding virtually.

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans are still planning to hold their state convention in-person in July.

Militia leader ar

rested in 2017 slaying of U.N. staffers

KINSHASA, Congo — A Congolese militia leader accused of involvement in the murder of an American citizen and a Swedish national working with the United Nations has been arrested more than three years after their brutal slayings, a prosecutor said Saturday.

Trésor Mputu Kankonde was apprehended in Katole, 9 miles north of Kananga late Friday and was being interrogated Saturday by Congolese authorities.

The bodies of American Michael Sharp, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and a local interpreter, Betu Tshintela, were found in March 2017 after they went missing while investigating human rights abuses in central Congo.

—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services

A gruesome video of their slayings, captured on a mobile phone, later emerged, and several dozen people were arrested.

Congolese authorities have long accused Kankonde’s militia, known as Kamwina Nsapu, of the slayings.