East Cleveland family sues over fatal police car chase

CLEVELAND — Police should have ended the high-speed chase of a teenage carjacking suspect that traveled into a neighboring city and ended with a 13-year-old girl’s death, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the girl’s mother against 22 Cleveland officers.

Tamia Chappman was killed in December when a car that police said was driven by a 15-year-old boy struck her as she walked from school to a library in East Cleveland.

Officers violated state law and departmental policy during the pursuit, the lawsuit filed on behalf of Sherrie Chappman said.

“Tamia Chappman was an innocent little girl who did not deserve to die,” attorney Stanley Jackson said at an online news conference on Thursday.

The carjacking occurred roughly 15 miles away in Cleveland. Officers began the pursuit after an off-duty Cleveland officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the vehicle.

A 15-year-old passenger pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in a juvenile facility. The suspected driver has pleaded not guilty to charges.

The Cleveland Police Department tightened its pursuit policy after a 2012 chase ended in East Cleveland, where 13 officers fired 137 rounds at a car, killing two unarmed black suspects.

SpaceX launch scrubbed because of bad weather

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit was called off with less than 17 minutes to go in the countdown Wednesday because of thunderclouds and the risk of lightning.

Liftoff for veteran space shuttle astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken was rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The spacecraft — designed, built and owned by SpaceX — was set to blast off in the afternoon for the International Space Station, opening a new era in commercial spaceflight. It would have also marked the first time in nearly a decade that the U.S. launched astronauts into orbit from American soil.

But thunderstorms for much of the day threatened to force a postponement, and the word finally came down that the atmosphere was so electrically charged that the spacecraft was in danger of getting hit by lightning.

— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services