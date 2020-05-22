Cleveland paying $18M over wrongful convictions of 3

Three men from Cleveland — 63-year old Rickey Jackson, 65-year old Wiley Bridgeman and 62-year old Kwame Ajamu — have been awarded a settlement for $18 million nearly 45 years after their wrongful conviction and imprisonment in connection to a robbery and murder case in 1975.

Jackson, Bridgeman, and his brother Ajamu, formerly known as Ronnie Bridgeman, were age 18, 20 and 17, respectively, when they were accused and convicted for the deadly robbery of Harold Franks.

They were convicted based solely on the testimony of a 12-year-old boy, who eventually admitted that he was coerced by Cleveland police to provide wrongful testimony during the trial.

The three men were all exonerated and freed in 2014.

The three have reached an $18 million settlement following a lawsuit against the city of Cleveland for police misconduct, falsifying evidence, and coercing a witness. It is reportedly the largest settlement ever in Ohio.

Top genocide suspect died years ago, DNA test shows

KIGALI, Rwanda — One of Rwanda’s most wanted fugitives in the country’s genocide died 20 years ago, the international tribunal overseeing justice efforts announced Friday, less than a week after another high-profile fugitive was arrested in France.

Confirmation of the death of former Rwandan Defense Minister Augustin Bizimana came when a DNA test on remains in a grave in Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo, positively identified him, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said. It is not yet known how he died.

Rwandan authorities said Bizimana was a key player in the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed.

News about the death came days after the arrest of Felicien Kabuga, another key genocide suspect who is accused of supplying machetes to killers and broadcasting propaganda urging mass slaughter

