Iran has 10K medics infected as virus fears rise in Mideast

TEHRAN, Iran — The coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 health care workers in hard-hit Iran, news outlets reported Thursday, as health officials in war-ravaged Yemen and Gaza expressed mounting concern about waves of new cases.

Iran’s semi-official news agencies cited Deputy Health Minister Qassem Janbabaei, who did not elaborate. Reports earlier in the week put the number of infected health care workers at only 800. Iran says more than 100 of those workers have died.

Iran is grappling with the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, with at least 7,249 fatalities among more than 129,000 confirmed cases. Those figures include an additional 66 deaths announced Thursday by Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

The international aid group Doctors Without Borders said the virus-related death toll at a medical center it runs in southern Yemen attests to “a wider catastrophe” in the country, where a five-year civil war had already caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Another area of concern is the Gaza Strip, where the Health Ministry has reported 35 new cases in the last three days, bringing the total number to 55. All the new cases have been detected among returnees from abroad who are in mandatory quarantine in facilities at the border.

Florida chief justice extends suspension of jury trialsFlorida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady issued an order recently suspending jury trials through July 2 and directing courts to hold other types of proceedings by telephone or video conference.

In trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at courthouses, Canady had earlier suspended jury trials, jury selection and grand-jury proceedings through May 29. Along with extending the suspension, his order directed that proceedings such as non-jury trials, motion hearings, juvenile-delinquency hearings and hearings in non-criminal traffic infraction cases be held by telephone or videoconference.

The order would allow circuit chief judges to decide whether holding such proceedings remotely would be barred legally or would not be feasible for technology reasons. As in earlier orders, Canady also wrote that circuit and county courts “shall continue to perform essential court proceedings,” such as first-appearance hearings in criminal cases, bail hearings for people in jail and hearings to determine whether people should be involuntarily committed under the Baker Act.

