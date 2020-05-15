Extremists step up violence in gas-rich area of Mozambique

MAPUTO, Mozambique — Mozambique’s armed forces killed 50 Islamic extremist fighters last week in two battles in the country’s north, where the insurgents have launched 11 attacks this month, the government said Thursday.

The attacks show a marked increase in extremist violence in gas-rich Cabo Delgado province, causing considerable trouble for the government and the foreign companies investing billions of dollars in projects to produce liquefied natural gas from gas fields off the Indian Ocean coast.

The extremists, who pledge allegiance to the Islamic State group, risk giving Mozambique “the type of threat that Boko Haram has become in Nigeria,” U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy told journalists earlier this month.

Ex-lieutenant, state police settle whistleblowers’ suit

LANSING, Mich. — A retired lieutenant has settled a $2 million whistleblowers’ lawsuit against Michigan, the state police and her former supervisors.

Twana Powell’s lawsuit was settled in April, the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday.

Powell was both the first woman and first African American to lead the internal affairs unit before retiring in October 2018.

Powell had alleged officials forced her out in violation of the Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and discriminated against her on the basis of race, gender, age, and disability.

Powell’s lawsuit was filed in 2018 in Ingham County Circuit Court. She spent 25 years with the state police and was promoted to head internal affairs in 2015.

