Indiana attorney general has law license suspended

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who has sought national attention as an anti-abortion and tough-on-crime crusader, will have his law license suspended for 30 days over allegations that he drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The unanimous court decision said that the state’s attorney disciplinary commission “proved by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery.”

But the court gave the Republican attorney general a less serious punishment than a suspension of at least 60 days recommended by a hearing officer for his actions during a party marking the end of the 2018 legislative session.

Hill, who has resisted calls for his resignation from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state GOP leaders, said in a statement he accepted the court’s decision with “humility and respect.” He named his chief deputy to oversee the attorney general’s office until his suspension ends June 17.

Venezuela seeks $15M back from former congressman

MIAMI — Venezuela’s state-run oil company was on the verge of financial ruin in 2017 when it decided it needed expert advice on how to improve its reputation and standing with U.S. policymakers who could be instrumental to its survival.

For help, the company, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., turned to a well-connected former Florida congressman, agreeing to pay his firm $50 million over three months for “strategic consulting services.”

The ex-congressman was David Rivera, a Cuban-American Republican from Miami who made a political career out of taking strident anti-communist stances — and was now being hired by President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela’s socialist government.

As part of the previously undisclosed deal, a subsidiary of a PDVSA holding company in the United States says it shelled out $15 million to Rivera’s consulting firm. It received just two vague reports totaling five pages in return, according to a lawsuit for breach of contract filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Rivera’s firm, Interamerican Consulting, “performed no meaningful services under the Agreement, and certainly did not perform the level of services that might reasonably be expected for a fee of approximately $17 million per month,” the complaint filed by PDV USA, the U.S. subsidiary, says, referencing the monthly total he charged for his services.

The company seeks to recover, with interest, the $15 million it ultimately paid to Interamerican over three $5 million installments between March and April of 2017, as well as compensatory damages.

— Compiled from Wire Services