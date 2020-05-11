Governor threatens 2 tribes over coronavirus checkpoints
A group of 17 South Dakota legislators urged the governor to try to reach a compromise with two tribes that have added checkpoints to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
The lawmakers said in a letter dated Saturday that they did “not wish to be party of another lawsuit that will ultimately cost the people of South Dakota more money.”
Instead, the lawmakers asked the governor to meet with members of both tribes “to negotiate a resolution that reflects our combined goal of keeping all people healthy and safe.”
Leaders of the Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribes say the checkpoints were put in place to control the spread of the virus and keep their community safe. But South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s office said Sunday checkpoints on U.S. and state highways are illegal and threatened to take the matter to federal court if they aren’t removed.
Indiana police fire pepper balls during protest arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — Police fired pepper balls Saturday to disperse a crowd as they arrested a man during a protest near the location where an officer fatally shot a 21-year-old black man days earlier.
About 50 people converged near the site where Dreasjon Reed was fatally shot on Wednesday, The Indianapolis Star reported. Reed’s killing during a foot chase with an officer, and the fatal police shooting hours later of another black man, have strained relations between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and black residents, spurring a series of demonstrations.
As police were arresting a man during Saturday’s protest, officers fired pepper balls “to deter a crowd as they closed in on officers creating an unsafe environment for officers and protesters,” police spokesman Michael Hewitt said in a statement.
Hewitt said officers arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of obstruction of traffic and disorderly conduct.
“No officers or protesters were injured during this arrest. IMPD supports our citizens rights to peaceful and lawful protest,” Hewitt added.
Reed’s shooting death was followed by protests both Wednesday and Thursday. It came within hours of Indianapolis police fatally shooting 19-year-old McHale Rose.
Police have said both Reed and Rose exchanged gunfire with officers before they were fatally shot.
20 killed in three jihadist attacks in western Niger
NIAMEY, Niger — Jihadists attacked three villages in western Niger, near its border with Mali, killing at least 20 people, according to the Ministry of National Defense.
The gunmen staged the attacks Saturday in the Anzourou area, shooting at residents, robbing shops and taking food and cattle, the ministry said. They were on motorcycles and after the attacks withdrew toward Mali, it said.
—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
The attacks come as COVID-19 spreads in the West African nation. Niger on Monday has recorded 821 cases, including 46 deaths and 624 recoveries.
Extremism has grown in West Africa’s Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert, with attacks increasing near the borders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where many jihadists linked to al-Qaida or the Islamic State groups operate.
