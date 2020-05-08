Md. governor vetoes education bill with HBCU settlement
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a major K-12 education measure on Thursday as well as other measures with a significant cost, citing the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican governor also vetoed a bill to settle a longtime federal lawsuit involving the state’s historically black colleges for $580 million over 10 years. Measures to raise revenue for education also were vetoed. They were all high-profile bills prioritized by the Democrat-led General Assembly, which approved them before adjourning nearly three weeks early because of the virus.
“The economic fallout from this pandemic simply makes it impossible to fund any new programs, impose any new tax hikes, nor adopt any legislation having any significant fiscal impact, regardless of the merits of the legislation,” Hogan wrote in a veto letter.
Lawmakers in both houses of the legislature approved the bill with enough support to override the veto in next session.
Malawi ruling sets in motion new presidential vote in July
BLANTYRE, Malawi — Malawi’s Supreme Court confirmed Friday that last year’s presidential elections remain nullified and a fresh vote will be held in July.
The Supreme Court upheld an earlier ruling by the southern African nation’s Constitutional Court that President Peter Mutharika’s 2019 election was invalid because of widespread irregularities.
Mutharika, who leads the Democratic Progressive Party, and the national electoral commission both appealed against the Constitutional Court ruling to the Supreme Court.
A seven-member panel of judges denied the appeals on Friday. The Supreme Court alswo said it wanted the election to be held earlier but “reluctantly” agreed with the Constitutional Court’s initial time frame, so the date of the new vote remains July 2.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
