Florida shop makes face masks from python skins
DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Across America, people are making coronavirus masks with everything from t-shirts and pillowcases to vacuum cleaner bags.
Because it’s Florida, one guy is using python skin.
Brian Wood, owner of All American Gator Products in Dania Beach, is crafting decorative mask coverings from the skin of the Burmese python, the infamous invasive species wreaking havoc on the native wilidlife of the Everglades.
“People are going to have to cover their faces, and unfortunately the situation may last longer than we imagined,” said Wood, owner of All American Gator Products in Dania Beach. “Some people want to make a fashion statement even during this pandemic, so I want to give them options.”
The python skin itself doesn’t provide protection but he is designing a mask allows for a filter or a lining to be inserted and removed. He said he is is in talks with suppliers of filters and is considering using cloth because surgical-grade materials are scarce and in high demand by medical professionals.
The python masks will be made with holes framed by black, silver or gold metal rings, which will add a hint of luxury to the items, he said. They will probably be secured with a band with a VELCRO closure, and will come in different colors and finishes. A metal nose clamp will help ensure a good fit, Wood said.
The prices will be about $20 to $40 for the skins plus the cost of manufacturing while alligator skin, “the diamond of leathers,” would be more expensive, Wood added.
Police officer in fatal shooting complains of mistreatment
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A police officer who was reinstated after being fired for fatally shooting a black motorist is asking a judge to hold Little Rock’s mayor and police chief in contempt, saying he has been mistreated since returning to work.
Officer Charlie Starks’ attorney, Robert Newcomb, filed the motion on Wednesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The city’s lawyer, Michael Moore, said he knew about the motion but hadn’t reviewed it thoroughly enough to respond.
Police Chief Keith Humphrey fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy. In February 2019, Starks shot at Bradley Blackshire 15 times through the windshield of a car while Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop.
In January, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox reversed the Little Rock Civil Service Commission’s ruling that upheld the firing of Starks.
Later that month, Newcomb asked Fox to hold Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Humphrey in contempt, claiming that they had not fully complied with his order to reinstate the officer.
In his motion, Starks says the department rotates him through temporary assignments, which he says has never happened to another officer. He also says he was not given a car to take home like other officers in the department’s accreditation division until his lawyer intervened. Starks alleges that he’s been “subject to a pattern of harassment” by Blackshire supporters at his front desk job and that his supervisor, who is a witness in the pending federal lawsuit over Blackshire’s death, is hostile toward him.
— Compiled from Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.