U.S. court upholds benefit status for Puerto Ricans
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Court of Appeals issued a key ruling recently that allows anyone from Puerto Rico to apply for Supplemental Security Income at a time when the U.S. territory is mired in a 13-year recession.
The decision comes after the federal government filed a lawsuit seeking to recover more than $28,000 in SSI disability benefits paid to a U.S. citizen after he moved from New York to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico to care for his wife.
One of the man’s attorneys, New York-based Hermann Ferre, told The Associated Press that an estimated 700,000 people in Puerto Rico qualify for SSI.
“This is a significant case,” he said.
The 45-page ruling involved the case of José Luis Vaello Madero, who lived in New York from 1985 until 2013, when he moved to Puerto Rico. He continued to receive payments until 2016, when he was told he was ineligible. The Social Security Administration then filed civil action against him in 2017 demanding he return the funds he received.
SSI benefits are awarded to help elderly, blind and disabled people who struggle financially. The benefits are available to any U.S. citizen living in any of the 50 states, Washington, D.C., and the Mariana Islands. However, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam are excluded, while American Samoa is not eligible.
Puerto Rico instead has a program called Aid to the Aged, Blind and Disabled. Tthe average benefit received under that program is $77 a month, compared with $533 from SSI. The island of 3.2 million people has a poverty rate of more than 40%, higher than any U.S. state.
Ferre said he expects the federal government will likely appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Milwaukee mourns death of former columnist at age 63MILWAUKEE — Eugene Kane, an award-winning columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel who wrote about racial injustices and inequities, has died at age 63.
Kane was pronounced dead Thursday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. No cause of death was immediately released.
Kane covered a number of beats before becoming best known for his column Raising Kane, which challenged readers to deal with race as a force in politics, culture, business and the media.
“Eugene was a passionate journalist and wonderful writer who cared deeply about justice. As a columnist, he encouraged the people of Milwaukee and America to listen to our better angels, to confront our failures and to not surrender to accepting racial injustices and inequities. He urged us all, including himself, to be better,” said George Stanley, editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and regional editor of USA TODAY-Wisconsin.
Kane faced a number of health issues over the last several years, according to the Journal Sentinel. He suffered a stroke while driving to visit his sister near Washington, D.C. in 2015
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.