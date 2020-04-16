Virginia bill to scrap charges for small pot possession
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state will become “a more fair, just, and equal place” with Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to decriminalize simple possession of marijuana.
Northam signed and proposed amendments to a package of criminal justice bills over the weekend. One amendment would scrap criminal charges for simple possession of marijuana and create a $25 civil penalty. It also would create a work group to study the impact of legalization of marijuana and eventually release a report on the matter.
The proposal will need approval from the state Legislature before it can become law.
Supporters have argued the measure is needed in part because African Americans are disproportionately charged with drug crimes. A measure to legalize marijuana failed earlier this year.
“Decriminalization is an incredibly important first step, and one that many thought we may never see in Virginia, but we cannot stop until we have legal and regulated adult use,” Herring said in a statement.
Richest nations agree to freeze poorer nations’ debts
JOHANNESBURG — The world’s richest countries agreed Wednesday to freeze poor nations’ debt obligations, shortly after nearly 20 European and African leaders made a joint appeal for a massive international effort to boost Africa’s coronavirus response, saying that “only a global victory that fully includes Africa can bring this pandemic to an end.”
Finance ministers of the G-20 group of major economies, which includes the U.S., China, India and others, said they will immediately put on hold poor countries’ obligations to service debt they owe. The statement issued after a videoconference put to rest concerns that China would block such a measure, which is aimed at helping the poorest nations focus their spending on healthcare and assistance to vulnerable people to contain the outbreak and its fallout.
The joint appeal signed by the leaders of France, Ethiopia, Germany, South Africa and other nations, published in the Financial Times, had called for dramatic measures that include an immediate moratorium on all debt payments, public and private, until the pandemic is over.
While the G-20 did not specify how many countries would benefit, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said 76 countries were eligible for the moratorium, including about 40 in sub-Saharan Africa. Debt payments worth $20 billion will be suspended including $8 billion owed to private creditors and $12 billion owed to other countries, he said.
An additional $12 billion in debt payments to multilateral institutions like the World Bank are also under consideration for a debt freeze. The freeze on debt repayments will last through the end of this year and could be extended.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
