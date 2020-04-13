Black media firms to get share of coronavirus stimulus bill
African American-owned media companies and small businesses are included in the massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Senate.
“Yes, this does include minority-owned media. They are included as small businesses,” a top-ranking Senate source told NNPA Newswire.
A closer read of the 888-page legislation reveals that $10 million has been allocated for minority business centers for technical assistance.
Another $10 million has been designated for the Minority Business Development Agency within the Department of Commerce to provide grants to Minority Business Centers and Minority Chambers of Commerce to provide counseling, training, and education on federal resources and business response to the COVID-19 for small businesses.
In response to COVID-19, the National Newspaper Publishers Association, a trade organization of the nation’s African American-owned newspapers and media companies, established a Coronavirus Task Force and Resource Center to assist the black community through the pandemic.
The task force and resource center “appears to meet the criteria for federal assistance through the stimulus bill,” the Senate source added.
The legislation also eliminates the Minority Business Center program’s non-federal match requirement for three months. It also allows for the waiver of fee-for-service requirements through September 2021
Egypt-Gaza Strip border reopens after nearly 3 weeksGAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Egypt reopened its border crossing on Monday with the Gaza Strip after nearly three weeks, allowing hundreds of Palestinians stranded by the coronavirus pandemic to return home.
Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, has coordinated the timing of Rafah crossing’s one-way reopening with Egypt to coincide with the completion of 1,000 rooms to place the returnees into mandatory quarantine.
The arrivals were taken into buses, without their luggage, under police escort into the quarantine centers. Sick returnees would be placed in hospitals and the old at hotels. Security forces and medics waited for the arrival in full protection clothes.
Hamas and its governmental bodies are struggling to keep the COVID-19 threat at bay after its spread in neighboring Israel and Egypt. Only 13 cases have been diagnosed in the Palestinian enclave that the two countries blockaded following Hamas’ violent 2007 takeover. The cases were discovered among travelers who returned from abroad via Israel and Egypt in March.
Gaza’s health system is gutted due to the blockade, Palestinian political divisions and conflicts with Israel. International organizations warn that an outbreak would be catastrophic among the 2 million people packed in the narrow enclave, where poverty and unemployment levels have jumped over 50%.
The Rafah crossing will remain open for four days to allow for the return of some 2,000 Palestinians from Egypt.
In the West Bank, there are 260 infections and two deaths, while in neighboring Israel the injuries have exceeded 11,000 and 115 deaths.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.