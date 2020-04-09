Detroit reports new virus admissions ‘flattening out’
DETROIT — The city’s mayor said Wednesday that the coronavirus is “starting to weaken” in Michigan’s largest city, but he also pleaded with residents to keep the momentum going by wearing masks and avoiding large groups.
Health officials, meanwhile, reported that Michigan has had 20,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 959 deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus. There were fewer new cases and deaths reported Wednesday than on Tuesday.
“We are starting to weaken it,” Duggan said. “If we don’t give it new energy by clustering we are going to be successful.”
The first patients at a makeshift hospital inside Detroit’s TCF Center should be arriving this week. Duggan, however, said area hospitals told him that the number of new admissions compared to the number of discharged patients was “flattening out.”
“It’s going up more slowly than what we had seen,” said the mayor, a former hospital executive. “If we do this right, we might not have to have a thousand beds at the TCF Center.”
Duggan said he’s been encouraged to see people wearing face masks and keeping their distance from each other in Detroit, which has 6% of Michigan’s population but has had more than 25% of the state’s virus cases and deaths.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer planned to announce Thursday an extension of her stay-at-home order.
The state Department of Health and Human Services began reporting how many people have recovered and how many are hospitalized, including the number of patients in critical care and on ventilators. More than 3,800 patients with COVID-19 were in a hospital as of Wednesday, about 1,400 of them on ventilators. Those figures, along with testing data broken down by region, will be updated daily.
Work starts on controversial Canada-U.S. oil pipelineBILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Monday that it had started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman for TC Energy said work began over the weekend at the border crossing in northern Montana, a remote area with sprawling cattle ranches and wheat fields. About 100 workers are involved initially, but that number is expected to swell into the thousands in coming months as work proceeds, according to the company.
The 1,200 mile pipeline was proposed in 2008 and would carry up to 830,000 barrels — equal to 35 million gallons — of crude daily for transfer to refineries and export terminals on the Gulf of Mexico.
It’s been tied up for years in legal battles and several court challenges are still pending, including one that’s due before a judge next week.
TC Energy’s surprise announcement last week that it intended to start construction came after the provincial government in Alberta invested $1.1 billion to jump start work.
