Georgia man arrested in 2012 cold case of slain teen
DECATUR, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia said they’ve made an arrest in the 2012 shooting death of a Georgia teen.
Donald Ash, 34, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Vanessa Malone, news outlets reported. DeKalb County police didn’t immediately release details regarding the arrest or how investigators linked Ash to the crime.
Malone told her mother she was going to a friend’s house on Oct. 23, 2013. A DeKalb police report said Malone interrupted an armed robbery by several man when she entered her friend’s home and was shot.
Her death sparked an outcry on social media and her case was featured on The Dr. Oz Show in March. Her family had previously spoken out about the case and expressed distrust in the couple’s statements.
Niger reports 4 soldiers, 63 jihadists killed in clash
NIAMEY, Niger — Four soldiers and 63 jihadists have been killed in fighting between Niger’s army and heavily armed extremists in the nation’s west, the government said Friday.
Extremists on motorcycles fought the army Thursday in the Tillaberi region near the border with Mali before being forced to flee, according to a defense ministry statement. The army was able to recover dozens of weapons and motorcycles, it said.
Since December, at least 174 soldiers have been killed in Niger in several attacks. At least two were claimed by fighters linked to the Islamic State group.
Extremism has grown in West Africa’s Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert, with attacks increasing near the borders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where many jihadists linked to al-Qaida or IS operate.
Israeli leader announces lockdown over Passover
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover holiday to control the country’s coronavirus outbreak, but offered citizens some hope by saying he expects to lift widespread restrictions after the week-long festival.
Netanyahu’s announcement came as leaders of the Coptic Orthodox Church in neighboring Egypt said they were suspending Easter celebrations because of the coronavirus.
Israel has already greatly restricted movement to help slow the outbreak, allowing people to leave their homes to buy food or other essential activities. It has reported nearly 9,000 cases of coronavirus and 57 deaths.
In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu said the government was further restricting movement for Passover, which begins Wednesday evening with a festive meal known as the “Seder.”
Beginning Tuesday afternoon, Israel will ban movement between cities. From Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, Israelis will not be allowed to leave their homes.
Netanyahu said similar travel restrictions would be in place for the upcoming holidays of Easter and Ramadan later in April.
Compiled from Wire Services
