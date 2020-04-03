Federal court revives school funding lawsuit in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit that says Mississippi allows grave disparities in funding between predominantly black and predominantly white schools.
The Thursday ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses the 2019 decision by U.S. District Judge William H. Barbour to dismiss a lawsuit filed against state officials by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The suit was filed in 2017 on behalf of low-income African American women who said their children and other black children attended schools that were in worse condition and had lower academic performance than some wealthier, predominantly white schools.
Barbour said state officials were immune from being sued. The appeals court said sovereign immunity “is not limitless” and people may sue a state as long as the suit seeks changes going forward and not compensation for past practices.
The lawsuit said Mississippi was violating a federal law that allowed the state to rejoin the union after the Civil War. The 1870 law said Mississippi could not change its 1868 state constitution in a way to deprive any citizen of “school rights and privileges.” The state now has a constitution that was adopted in 1890 and has been amended several times.
White House gathering features top oil executives
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump offered assurances of better times and coronavirus tests to oil CEOs at a White House summit Friday, but no firm proposals for easing the industry’s way as the coronavirus pandemic and plunging petroleum prices threaten America’s yearslong fracking boom.
Executives of Chevron, Exxon and other large and medium-size petroleum companies and industry trade groups, as well as Republican lawmakers, met with Trump in hopes of hammering out a U.S. response. Ramped-up oil and gas production from Saudi Arabia and Russia and the economic slump from the coronavirus outbreak have created a global oil glut, dropping oil prices well below $30 a barrel.
“We’ll work this out,” Trump promised the oil executives. He added later, of Saudi Arabia’s and Russia’s heavy pumping, “Ultimately, the market is going to get them to stop.”
No new action was immediately announced at Friday’s gathering.
— Compiled from Wire Services
