Trump: Speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield, as he searches for a symbolic substitute for his virus-scuttled plans for an arena celebration.

The president’s initial hopes for the event to be a four-day infomercial for his reelection bid have been steadily constrained by the coronavirus pandemic, culminating in his decision last month to cancel nearly all of the in-person proceeding. In recent weeks, Trump and his aides have looked for alternatives that would allow him to recreate at least some of the pomp of the event.

Both sites are federal property, raising legal and ethical issues for their use in a political event. The president is not covered by the Hatch Act, which prohibits political activity by nearly all federal employees, though White House and other federal officials supporting the event are.

The Civil War battlefield in Pennsylvania could also resurface the president’s repeated defense of monuments to heroes of the Confederacy.

The Republican National Convention was initially slated for Charlotte, North Carolina, before Trump moved it to Jacksonville, Florida, in June, in hopes the Republican-led state would be more amenable to his aim of having thousands of mask-less supporters cheering his renomination. But as a wave of new coronavirus cases swept the Sun Belt, Trump was forced to cancel those proceedings last month.

Now almost the entirety of the convention will be conducted virtually, except for a formal renomination vote on Aug. 24 in Charlotte by just a few hundred delegates casting proxy votes for those unable to assemble in person.

More than 600 new COVID-19 cases in Pa.

Pennsylvania reported more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Monday. That brings the state’s total to nearly 120,000 Pennsylvanians infected and more than 7,300 dead.

After a July spike, the percentage of virus tests coming back positive over seven days has dropped from 6% in late July to just over 5% now, according to the COVID Tracking Project. It hit a low of 3.3% in June.

The state saw a seven-day average of 756 new cases per day, down from almost 975 per day over seven days in late July.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths has remained stable, at about 15 per day over the past week, after a four-month downward trend that sank to weekly averages of around 12 in late July and early August, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Pennsylvania’s death count is the eighth highest in the country overall and the 14th highest per capita at about 57 deaths per 100,000 people, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.

— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services

State health officials say cases among younger people, notably those 19 to 24, have been increasing significantly. Cases among younger age groups have become more common than in those 50 and older.

