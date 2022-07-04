Man shot in botched
cellphone robberyA man was shot in what police are calling a botched robbery attempt near Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia early Monday morning.
Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said the shooting victim was with a woman who dropped her cellphone on the bridge near Front and Chestnut streets in Old City shortly before 1:30 a.m.
While the woman was trying to pick it up, a young person nearby attempted to steal it. The juvenile then shot five times at the man and woman, Pace said.
Police said the man in his 30s was struck once in the shoulder. The woman drove him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Woman dies in tow truck crashPhiladelphia police said a 24-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Lincoln Drive in the West Mount Airy section of city Sunday night.
Police said the women was driving eastbound along Emlen Street when a tow truck driving southbound on Lincoln Drive “T-boned” her vehicle. When paramedics arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.
Police said the crash caused the woman’s car and the tow truck to go off the road. Investigators believe speed was a factor.
The driver of the tow truck was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said.
Man fatally stabbed in Roxborough HomeA man was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife inside of a home in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.
The 56-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest while visiting with friends on the 400 block of Seville Street shortly before 8 p.m., officers said.
According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace, a neighbor on the block had invited three friends over. At some point, one the guests, a 52-year-old man, stabbed the 56-year-old with a large kitchen knife.
Police and medics attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim was pronounced dead in the home, Pace said.
Kids playing with gun leads to shootingA teenager died after he was accidentally shot while kids were playing with a family member’s gun Friday, Upper Darby Police said on Twitter Saturday.
According to authorities, the teen was killed by a single gunshot on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane.
Police believe the shooting happened after a group of children “were playing with a family member’s gun.”
“We are working to identify the exact circumstances by which this happened, but in the meantime, please take a moment to educate your children and to keep this family in your thoughts,” the police department said on Twitter.
— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.